Game of the Week: Poplarville vs Newton County

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - In a rematch of the second round of the 2022 4A state playoffs, Poplarville bests Newton County once again, by a score of 16-0.

That differential is better than the 28 point loss the Cougars suffered in the playoff match.

However, even after the team was able to move the ball up and down the field, Poplarville’s defense took on a “bend don’t break” mentality when the Cougars got inside the redzone.

Newton County found momentum on Poplarville’s first drive when quarterback Sydney Blackmon threw an interception to Cougars Byron Pruitt. Pruitt took the ball down to the Hornets 25-yard line, but a couple of penalties would stall the drive, forcing the Cougars to turn it over on downs.

Poplarville was able to run their way to 19 points, getting most of their yardage on the ground.

Newton County will travel to Union next week for a tough matchup with the 3-0 Union Yellowjackets.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.