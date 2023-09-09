Kemper County man missing

He left his residence in Porterville at 4 p.m. on Friday according to Sheriff Moore.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PORTERVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - A Porterville man has been reported missing and hasn’t been seen since Friday afternoon according to Kemper County Sheriff James Moore.

Sheriff Moore said 25-year-old Lorenzo Gibbs was last seen wearing a white or light-colored shirt and dark jeans. Gibbs is 6′0″ and weighs 150 pounds.

Gibbs has medical condition that requires daily medication according to Sheriff Moore.

Moore said Gibbs Left his home Friday at approximately 4:00 p.m. in Porterville.

If you have any information, please contact the Kemper County Sheriff’s Office.

