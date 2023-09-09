MBI issues missing child alert for Copiah County teen

Mishayla Jackson, 17
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 17-year-old girl from Copiah County.

According to MBI, Mishayla Jackson of Hazlehurst, Copiah County, is described as 5′7″ with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen on Thursday at 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of Skipper Lane in Hazlehurst wearing a black hoodie, gray shorts, and tan slippers.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jackson, please contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-953-2207.

