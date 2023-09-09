Meridian Fire Dept. remembers fallen firefighter

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Fire Department continues to honor the life and legacy of Senior Firefighter Eric Gustafson.

It’s been seven years since Gustafson was killed in a tragic accident after the firetruck he was in overturned.

Captain Jeff Stuart and Firefighter David Carney were also severely injured in the accident.

MFD posted a tribute on their Facebook page Saturday stating, in part, “Our department will never be the same. Today, we remember Eric and honor Jeff and David.”

