Multi-vehicle crash kills one in Greene Co.

.
.(AP Images)
By Anna Williams
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Greene County, Ala. (WTOK) -A multi-vehicle crash in Alabama claimed the life of a Boligee man Thursday according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA said Lesley V. Carlisle, 69, was killed when when a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Rhianna M. Smith, 22, of Vance collided head-on with the 1990 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Carlisle

After the initial collision, the Chevrolet 1500 was struck by the 2017 International tractor-trailer driven by Nicholas L. Bell, 43, of Saltillo, Miss. according to ALEA.

Carlisle was pronounced dead at the scene. Smith was injured and airlifted to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa.

ALEA said the crash happened on Alabama 14 near mile marker 14, approximately five miles west of Eutaw, in Greene County.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies executed two search warrants early Thursday in Lauderdale...
Law enforcement arrests two, seizes drugs, cash, guns
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 Cullman County Sheriff’s Dept. employees dead after murder, suicide
Parcel 1 in Meridian has plans to de-annex from the city
Parcel 1 in Meridian has plans to de-annex from the city
Johnathan Webster made his head coaching debut on Thursday night against Coahoma Community...
Webster makes history in coaching debut
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 8, 2023

Latest News

Eric Gustafson (Photo source: Meridian Fire Department)
Meridian Fire Dept. remembers fallen firefighter
Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 in just a few days, and it’s widely expected to be a USB-C...
Apple expected to make significant change to latest iPhone
Football Friday Tailgate: Northeast Lauderdale beats Southeast Lauderdale
WTOK Football Friday 2023: Week 2 - September 8, 2023 - Part 1