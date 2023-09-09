Multi-vehicle crash kills one in Greene Co.

Greene County, Ala. (WTOK) -A multi-vehicle crash in Alabama claimed the life of a Boligee man Thursday according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA said Lesley V. Carlisle, 69, was killed when when a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Rhianna M. Smith, 22, of Vance collided head-on with the 1990 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Carlisle

After the initial collision, the Chevrolet 1500 was struck by the 2017 International tractor-trailer driven by Nicholas L. Bell, 43, of Saltillo, Miss. according to ALEA.

Carlisle was pronounced dead at the scene. Smith was injured and airlifted to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa.

ALEA said the crash happened on Alabama 14 near mile marker 14, approximately five miles west of Eutaw, in Greene County.

The crash is still under investigation.

