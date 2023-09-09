Wechsler Foundation Renovation

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The historic Wechsler School building is now being renovated to serve its community in another way.

The school was built in 1894 as the first brick publicly funded school building in Mississippi for African Americans.

President of the Wechsler board of directors Edward lynch says some of the renovations include new windows, new doors, handicap accessibility with a ramp, among other things. Money from various state and local organizations have made these outdoor renovations possible.

“And we want to accommodate it. We want to be like a community center for the benefit of the community and with the belief that as Wechsler goes so will this entire community.”, said Lynch.

Lynch expects if the funds keep coming in, renovations to the inside of the building should start toward the end of this year or early next year. Lynch says they do have hopes of the school being fully renovated by the end of 2024.

