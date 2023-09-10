MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first ever Butler Flea Fest took place earlier today.

The event was from 8am to 8pm and 60 vendors set up shop at Zack Rogers Park in Butler, Alabama.

Not only was this an opportunity for vendors of all kinds to sell their items and promote their individual businesses, but also to raise money for U Matter CDL, as well.

U matter academy is a CDL training facility for all looking to get their CDL license.

Located in Butler Alabama, they offer flexible schedules and classes that can be completed in just 4 weeks.

“All the vendor fee that was collected today, that 20 dollar charge that the vendors [paid], will go to U Matter Academy. That fee will help fund our program because we’re 501 C private community college under Alabama community college association that will help fund us with the trucking repairs on the truck that we also have.” said U Matter Academy Office Manager Bettina Blanks.

Bettina Blanks says that on behalf of U Matter she wants to thank Mayor Mike Williams for allowing them to host this event as well as everyone who came out to participate.

