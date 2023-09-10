Family, friends remember Angela Freeman on 30th anniversary of her disappearance

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Sunday marks the 30th anniversary of the disappearance of Angela Freeman.

She was 17 and pregnant when she went missing on Sept. 10, 1993.

She was last seen leaving a Petal Pizza Hut location.

A few days later, her car was discovered near the Mahned bridge in Perry County.

Her case was upgraded from missing person to homicide after her DNA was found at that scene.

Freeman’s family members and friends gathered Saturday night to remember her during a special ceremony at Petal’s Hinton Park.

“I want people to remember her,” said Angela’s mother, Debra Freeman. “I want closure, I want justice,

“I’m not going to give up until I know and I’m not going to let her be swept up under a rug.

They also prayed for a resolution to her disappearance.

”We need closure, that’s what we need,” said Clydell Freeman, Angela’s grandmother. “it’s just been going on 30 years and that’s way too long.”

Evidence in the case has been turned over to Forrest/Perry County district attorney Lin Carter.

But, he told us Saturday that there’s not enough evidence to move forward with a prosecution.

Carter also said he plans on meeting with the Freeman family next week.

For now, Debra Freeman hopes South Mississippi will remember her daughter.

“Keep her out there,” she said. “Don’t forget her until we get this solved.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.