Free For All in Downton Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Love Now Community Church celebrated their 10 year anniversary by giving back to the community.

The church’s Free For All event took place at Dumont Plaza in Downtown Meridian.

Thanks to members of the church and other donors, Love Now Community Church was able to set out free items for anyone that needed them.

Everything from clothes to kitchen items were made available as the church decided to give instead of receive on its birthday.

Lindsey Followell, who along with her husband have been members since the churches conception, told News 11 about the importance of Love Now’s event.

“The main importance is to share Jesus and to share the gospel. But in doing that we want to be the hands and feet of Jesus and then that is how in serving people and so that’s why we try to do events like this. Just a way to give back and just to love on people and just be able to serve them without expecting anything in return.”, said Followell.

Pastor Alex Biddles encourages the community to come out once again when Love Now Community Church hosts another Free For All event on December 2nd.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.