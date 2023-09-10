Free For All in Downton Meridian

LoveNow Community Church celebrates its 10th anniversary with their Free For All event.
LoveNow Community Church celebrates its 10th anniversary with their Free For All event.(WTOK)
By Nick Ogelle
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Love Now Community Church celebrated their 10 year anniversary by giving back to the community.

The church’s Free For All event took place at Dumont Plaza in Downtown Meridian.

Thanks to members of the church and other donors, Love Now Community Church was able to set out free items for anyone that needed them.

Everything from clothes to kitchen items were made available as the church decided to give instead of receive on its birthday.

Lindsey Followell, who along with her husband have been members since the churches conception, told News 11 about the importance of Love Now’s event.

“The main importance is to share Jesus and to share the gospel. But in doing that we want to be the hands and feet of Jesus and then that is how in serving people and so that’s why we try to do events like this. Just a way to give back and just to love on people and just be able to serve them without expecting anything in return.”, said Followell.

Pastor Alex Biddles encourages the community to come out once again when Love Now Community Church hosts another Free For All event on December 2nd.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies executed two search warrants early Thursday in Lauderdale...
Law enforcement arrests two, seizes drugs, cash, guns
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 Cullman County Sheriff’s Dept. employees dead after murder, suicide
Parcel 1 in Meridian has plans to de-annex from the city
Parcel 1 in Meridian has plans to de-annex from the city
Johnathan Webster made his head coaching debut on Thursday night against Coahoma Community...
Webster makes history in coaching debut
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 8, 2023

Latest News

Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts during a match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus,...
Coco Gauff wins the US Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 19 by defeating Aryna Sabalenka
Mishayla Jackson, 17
MBI issues missing child alert for Copiah County teen
A man walks past a damaged wall of the historic Medina of Marrakech, after after an earthquake...
Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 2,000 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech
He left his residence in Porterville at 4 p.m. on Friday according to Sheriff Moore.
Kemper County man missing