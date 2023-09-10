Annual Stronger Together 5k aims to bring awareness to veteran suicide

The Strong Together Foundation here in Meridian hosted its annual 5k here in downtown.
The Strong Together Foundation here in Meridian hosted its annual 5k here in downtown.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Stronger Together Foundation in Meridian hosted its annual 5k throughout downtown over the weekend.

This event is a charity fundraiser run to benefit veteran suicide awareness in Mississippi and Alabama.

The Stronger Together Foundation hosts a lot of events throughout the year to raise awareness and support others as they go through their journey toward healing.

More events involving the foundation will be announced soon.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He left his residence in Porterville at 4 p.m. on Friday according to Sheriff Moore.
Missing Kemper Co. man found safe
Mississippi community raises money to help high schooler get new ride
Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 in just a few days, and it’s widely expected to be a USB-C...
Apple expected to make significant change to latest iPhone
.
Multi-vehicle crash kills one in Greene Co.
Eric Gustafson (Photo source: Meridian Fire Department)
Meridian Fire Dept. remembers fallen firefighter

Latest News

full moon on the fifth
A man walks past a damaged wall of the historic Medina of Marrakech, after after an earthquake...
Moroccans sleep in the streets for 3rd night following an earthquake that took more than 2,100 lives
A lot of sunshine is expected over the coming days so go outside and enjoy it!
Warming up into the start of the week but then fall arrives
Water main rupture closes four blocks on 14th Street
Water main rupture closes four blocks on 14th Street