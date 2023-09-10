Annual Stronger Together 5k aims to bring awareness to veteran suicide

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Stronger Together Foundation in Meridian hosted its annual 5k throughout downtown over the weekend.

This event is a charity fundraiser run to benefit veteran suicide awareness in Mississippi and Alabama.

The Stronger Together Foundation hosts a lot of events throughout the year to raise awareness and support others as they go through their journey toward healing.

More events involving the foundation will be announced soon.

