Warming up into the start of the week but then fall arrives

A lot of sunshine is expected over the coming days so go outside and enjoy it!
A lot of sunshine is expected over the coming days so go outside and enjoy it!(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, The weather outside is rather nice and dry which has actually prompted us to be watching for wildfires.

So please practice fire safety and heed local burn bans through Monday.

Over the next 7 days, things look to remain fairly dry as a frontal boundary will come in Tuesday night that will cool us off back into the low 80s after we get into the mid to low 90s by Tuesday.

A lot of sunshine is expected over the coming days so go outside and enjoy it!

Tracking the Tropics:

Hurricane Lee is going strong as a very strong Category 2 storm after becoming a Category 5 a couple of nights ago. It is weaker right now because it is moving into a higher shear environment while also going through an eyewall replacement cycle. This eyewall replacement will weaken the storm a bit but make it a lot bigger in terms of actual structure.

The track has it heading West-Northwest at 8 mph, but models are still showing it taking a turn to the north sometime early this week. Models, however, aren’t conclusive on when it will turn, and we could see the storm track more west before making that turn North.

Even without making landfall, this storm will bring some very dangerous surf conditions along with rip currents along the East Coast later today.

Either way, we all need to be watching Lee very closely.

Tropical Storm Margot is still off in the Atlantic and is expected to become a Hurricane by Tuesday. This storm will pose no threat to the continental United States.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He left his residence in Porterville at 4 p.m. on Friday according to Sheriff Moore.
Kemper County man missing
Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 in just a few days, and it’s widely expected to be a USB-C...
Apple expected to make significant change to latest iPhone
.
Multi-vehicle crash kills one in Greene Co.
Eric Gustafson (Photo source: Meridian Fire Department)
Meridian Fire Dept. remembers fallen firefighter
Mississippi community raises money to help high schooler get new ride

Latest News

A man walks past a damaged wall of the historic Medina of Marrakech, after after an earthquake...
Aftershock rattles Morocco as rescuers seek survivors from the earthquake that killed over 2,100
Water main rupture closes four blocks on 14th Street
Water main rupture closes four blocks on 14th Street
Cheers from spectators encouraged runners and walkers in Biloxi who took part in the 9th annual...
Tunnel to Towers 5k run honors first responders who responded to the 9/11 attacks
Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts during a match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus,...
Coco Gauff wins the US Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 19 by defeating Aryna Sabalenka