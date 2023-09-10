Warming up into the start of the week but then fall arrives

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, The weather outside is rather nice and dry which has actually prompted us to be watching for wildfires.

So please practice fire safety and heed local burn bans through Monday.

Over the next 7 days, things look to remain fairly dry as a frontal boundary will come in Tuesday night that will cool us off back into the low 80s after we get into the mid to low 90s by Tuesday.

A lot of sunshine is expected over the coming days so go outside and enjoy it!

Tracking the Tropics:

Hurricane Lee is going strong as a very strong Category 2 storm after becoming a Category 5 a couple of nights ago. It is weaker right now because it is moving into a higher shear environment while also going through an eyewall replacement cycle. This eyewall replacement will weaken the storm a bit but make it a lot bigger in terms of actual structure.

The track has it heading West-Northwest at 8 mph, but models are still showing it taking a turn to the north sometime early this week. Models, however, aren’t conclusive on when it will turn, and we could see the storm track more west before making that turn North.

Even without making landfall, this storm will bring some very dangerous surf conditions along with rip currents along the East Coast later today.

Either way, we all need to be watching Lee very closely.

Tropical Storm Margot is still off in the Atlantic and is expected to become a Hurricane by Tuesday. This storm will pose no threat to the continental United States.

