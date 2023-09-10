Water main rupture closes four blocks on 14th Ave.

Water main rupture closes four blocks on 14th Ave.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The road is closed on 14th Street, several blocks east and west of 10th Avenue, due to a water main breaking on 14th Street at the intersection of 10th Avenue.

Water is flowing from under the asphalt and buckled the street so it is not safe to travel in this area.

Crews are putting up barriers so people cannot travel up and down 14th Street so people will have to find an alternate route.

Crews say it could take at least two hours to fix the intersection at 10th Avenue and 14th Street.

Meridian city crews told WTOK that often pipes will break as the weather starts to change.

