9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Monday night in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is Monday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Arts District Parking Garage downtown.

There will be a competitive (timed) side and a non-competitive side. Register at www.time2run.net.

Participants will climb, walk or run the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. Check-in is at 5 p.m. The event begins at 6 p.m.

Money raised goes to the Benevolence Fund for First Responders.

