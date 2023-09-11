9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Monday night in Meridian

Participants will climb, walk or run the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.
Participants will climb, walk or run the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is Monday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Arts District Parking Garage downtown.

There will be a competitive (timed) side and a non-competitive side. Register at www.time2run.net.

Participants will climb, walk or run the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. Check-in is at 5 p.m. The event begins at 6 p.m.

Money raised goes to the Benevolence Fund for First Responders.

