AmeriCorps Seniors donate snacks to first responders on 9/11

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local volunteer group is making sure first responders feel some extra appreciation on this historic day.

The AmeriCorps Seniors visited several first responders’ offices, dropping off cookies, brownies and water bottles as a way of thanking them for the services they provide.

The group says it felt the need to honor these brave men and women, especially with Monday being 9/11.

“We remember 9/11, of course, many years ago, but we just want our first responders locally to know how much we appreciate them. And this is just one of the things in the community that we try to reach out and do,” said AmeriCorps Seniors volunteer, Norman Coleman.

“Again, we have a whole generation in our country today that weren’t born when 9/11 occurred 22 years ago. So again, to keep that knowledge and that remembrance constantly before the new generation, we need to do that,” said Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie.

The AmeriCorps Seniors handed out snacks to many of the local fire stations, police stations, sheriff’s departments and Metro Ambulance.

