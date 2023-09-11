Anderson Regional Health System expands heart surgeron program.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Anderson Regional Health System has expanded its heart surgery program in Meridian.

The health system has hired three cardiothoracic surgeons from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson as a part of a new partnership between the two hospitals.

The three heart surgeons are Dr. Adam Protos, Dr. Ashok Kumar Coimbatore Jeyakumar, and Dr. Athanasios Tsiouris.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Keith Everett said they will bring a top-level of expertise relating to heart disease from minimally invasive cardiac surgeries to complex heart valve replacements.

“Typically, of course, we do everything before COVID and after COVID these days, but prior to COVID we were performing typically 225 to 250 heart surgeries a year and that did drop down some after COVID hit. And so, we looked to get back to those numbers. Hopefully, after we get our program up and running fully again,” said Dr. Everett.

Anderson Regional Health System said they are working to add a full-time, in-house heart surgeon in the future.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.