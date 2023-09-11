Frontline Responder: Grandparents

Sunday, September 10th was Grandparents Day
Honoring grandparents and the roles they play in children's lives
By Cara Shirley
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The US celebrates National Grandparents Day each year on the first Sunday after Labor Day – Sunday, September 10th was Grandparents Day. Grandparents and children have a special connection that is proven to make grandparents live longer and make children more emotionally resilient.

Friday, News 11′s Cara Shirley, who became a grandmother earlier this week, made a trip to West Lauderdale Elementary as they celebrated Grandparents with a special breakfast.

So, in honor of Grandparents across the US, we highlight them in our Frontline Responders series.

We spoke with grandchildren, grandparents, and educators on the importance of Grandparents in the lives of children.

News 11 asked Willie Kelly, a grandfather who was there with his grandson Ellis Edwards, “What does it feel like to be a grandparent to be here today?”

Kelly answered, “It’s wonderful. And if I knew what I knew now, I would of have them first.”

“How do you feel about having your grandfather here today?” we asked Ellis.

“Good.” Ellis said, “I love him a lot.”

News 11 then got to speak with Patti Edwards and her granddaughter, Emmerson Grace McDonald.

“She is our second granddaughter,” said Edwards.

We asked Emmerson what she called her grandparents.

“Gram and Poppa and Nona and Poppa,” said Emmerson.

Edwards then asked Emmerson, “Were you excited today? Why?” Emmerson answered, “Because y’all were coming.” “To see your room and everything, right?” said Edwards. “She’s been so excited, she jumped up and said today’s the day!” continued Edwards.

We also spoke with Dr. Tory Shirley, principal of WLE. Here’s what she had to say about Grandparents: “Wow. It’s amazing. You know, they they play. Grandparents play such a vital role in the role of their kids. And a lot of our children go home to grandparents and grandparents are raising a lot of these kids and grandparents are there doing homework with these kids. So we want to take some time to recognize them as well because this is important that we have a relationship with them as the parent.

Before we left, Emmerson showed off her cheerleading skills! “Big G. Little O. Big G little O Lets GO!”

