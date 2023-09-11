Newton Police Department makes arrest in human trafficking case

By Christen Hyde
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton Police Department has made an arrest in a recent human sex trafficking case.

NPD said the person of interest was arrested and charged in the investigation.

The department initially received a call for an alleged kidnapping last month on August 8, but later determined the incident was related to a human sex trafficking case that had crossed state lines.

NPD then reached out to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Special Victim Unit, and Homeland Security Investigations who are now assisting in the case.

The name of the person arrested has not been released at this time.

The investigation is still active. News 11 will provide updates as they become available.

