Public meetings set for discussion of Laud. Co. School District bond referendum

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Four meetings have been scheduled by the Lauderdale County School District to allow community discussion about a bond referendum that’s on the ballot for Oct. 3.

Attendees may review the plans for the centralized Career & Technical Education Center and ask questions of the district administration.

The first meeting is set for Thursday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. at Northeast Lauderdale Middle School. Other meetings will be held throughout September at Southeast, Clarkdale and West Lauderdale.

Click here for information about who is eligible to vote in this special election Oct. 3.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.