Public meetings set for discussion of Laud. Co. School District bond referendum

Four meetings have been scheduled by the Lauderdale County School District to allow community...
Four meetings have been scheduled by the Lauderdale County School District to allow community discussion about a bond referendum that’s on the ballot for Oct. 3.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Four meetings have been scheduled by the Lauderdale County School District to allow community discussion about a bond referendum that’s on the ballot for Oct. 3.

Attendees may review the plans for the centralized Career & Technical Education Center and ask questions of the district administration.

The first meeting is set for Thursday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. at Northeast Lauderdale Middle School. Other meetings will be held throughout September at Southeast, Clarkdale and West Lauderdale.

Click here for information about who is eligible to vote in this special election Oct. 3.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi community raises money to help high schooler get new ride
Water main rupture closes four blocks on 14th Street
14th St. remains closed as crews work on broken water pipes
The filming of a scene for "The Wolf"
“The Wolf” movie filming in Meridian
Angela Freeman went missing on Sept. 10, 1993.
Family, friends remember Angela Freeman on 30th anniversary of her disappearance
Newton Police Department make human trafficking arrest
Newton Police Department makes arrest in human trafficking case

Latest News

Anderson Regional Health System expands heart surgeron program.
Anderson Regional Health System expands heart surgeron program
Alabama head coach Nick Saban paces the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college...
Alabama’s Saban says ‘the future is now’ for getting issues fixed after loss
AmeriCorps Seniors donates to local law enforcement
A three-judge panel has refused to pause an order to draw new congressional districts in...
Judges refuse to pause order for Alabama to draw new congressional districts while state appeals