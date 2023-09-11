Stop the violence rally preview

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tomorrow marks the anniversary of a tragic day in the Dear family.

One they want to make sure other families will never have to go through.

Tracey Dear, who lost her son Bruce O’brien Dear back in 2016, will host the 8th annual stop the violence rally in Quitman on September 16th.

Dear says that although it happened 8 years ago it still feels like it was yesterday.

“This rally is very important and every anyone that lost a child to violence y’all are so welcome to come out for I can honor you all also parents that they lost a child to sickness or accident. I would love for y’all to come out for y’all can be honor also when you lose a child it’s a different. It’s a different pain, hurt and grief, and I don’t see many parents went through it before me and many parents went through it since I lost my son and I just want people to come together and really just stop the violence.”, said Dear.

Tracey says that she hopes that doing the Stop the Violence Rally will help not just victims in Clarke County but people everywhere.

She invites everyone to come out and support, saying everyone is welcome.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.