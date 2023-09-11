Summer will be over soon, but Fall steps in early

Cooler temps arriving soon
Cooler temps arriving soon
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It was an amazing weekend and the trend for beautiful weather continues through much of the week. Highs are in the mid to low 90s once again, but with rain free and dry conditions over the area there is a limited threat for wildfire danger. Be aware of all burn bans in effect.

A cold front will swing through Tuesday brining a small chance for stray showers Tuesday evening. The wonderful news is that by Wednesday high temps are falling into the mid to upper 80s. We can expect that early taste of Fall to last throughout the rest of the week. Keep your umbrella handy, because that slim chance of rain will persist until the weekend when thunderstorms are possible.

Update on the Tropics:

Still no direct impacts to our area for the tropics, but continue to plan for future storms. Hurricane Lee is expected to bring dangerous rip currents to the U.S East Coast. Tropical Storm Margot could reach hurricane status as it turns north.

There are also two disturbances in the Atlantic that Storm Team 11 are tracking. Disturbance 1 has a 10% chance of development over the next 2 and 7 days. Disturbance 2 has a 60% chance of development over the next 7 days and could become tropical by the weekend.

