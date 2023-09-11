VFW Post 12124 replace flag at Doughboy Monument in Meridian

By Christen Hyde
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One veteran non-profit in the Queen City gathered downtown to continue to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12124 replaced the flag at the Doughboy Monument on Monday afternoon.

The flag was down for a couple of months due to broken pieces on the flagpole.

VFW Quarter Master Danny Smith shares why this is so important to continue to serve the community in this way.

“The VFW gives me a chance to give back to some of the veterans who were ahead of me and with me. And also, behind me some of these young folks from Iraq and Afghanistan. I enjoyed being in the military. If I could go back and turn wrenches on a jet engine, I’d be there today, but the VFW gives me an opportunity to give back to those folks who some are still here and some aren’t. And it’s a chance to honor all of them,” said Smith.

The VFW Post 12124 is also accepting new members. To join, the VFW you have to had served overseas in a combat zone.

You are urged to contact Ricky Nelson at 601-917-1007 for more membership details.

