“The Wolf” movie filming in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dumont Plaza became the stage for the shooting of a brand new movie.

“The Wolf” is written and directed by Joey Traywick, who also has a role in the film as well.

This is Traywick’s 5th film, with this one being a little personal as the movie’s name comes from a nickname he had when he was younger.

The movie is faith based and mostly self funded by Traywick and a few donors.

“The name of the movie is “The Wolf”, and it’s basically I call it like a Batman movie, but the hero is a homeless guy instead of a billionaire. We’ve got actors from all over here. We’ve actually had an actor come all the way from Memphis. We’ve had two ladies come from Jasper, Alabama. They just come all over to do this and to be in the movie. We chose Dumont Plaza in the downtown area because it’s beautiful and plenty of room here and it just feels just feels good.”

Traywick says that after the movie goes through film festivals and distribution, you’ll be able to watch it on DVD, Tubi, and Youtube as well.

