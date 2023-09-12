The 5th Hurricane of the season forms

It upgraded to a hurricane on Sept. 11th
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

What was tropical storm Margot strengthened into a Hurricane on Sept. 11th. It’s rolling across the east central Atlantic Ocean, and it’s expected to move more north with time. It will encounter quite a bit of wind shear on its path, but it’s expected to strengthen over the next day or so before the shear starts battering it.

Thankfully, it’s not near the U.S. and is no threat.

