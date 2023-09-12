The 5th Hurricane of the season forms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

What was tropical storm Margot strengthened into a Hurricane on Sept. 11th. It’s rolling across the east central Atlantic Ocean, and it’s expected to move more north with time. It will encounter quite a bit of wind shear on its path, but it’s expected to strengthen over the next day or so before the shear starts battering it.

Thankfully, it’s not near the U.S. and is no threat.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.