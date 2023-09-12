9 elementary school children, 2 drivers taken to hospital in Nebraska school bus crash

The bus was rear-ended by a pickup truck while turning north into a driveway, said Otoe County Sheriff Colin Caudill.
By 10/11 NOW and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A crash involving a school bus closed the westbound lanes of Highway 2 in Otoe County, Nebraska.

Authorities said the crash Tuesday morning east of Palmyra happened when a pickup truck rear-ended the bus while it was turning north onto a driveway, said Otoe County Sheriff Colin Caudill.

The impact of the crash caused the bus to flip onto its side.

Caudill said nine children, and the drivers of both the truck and school bus were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The children on board the bus attended elementary schools in either Palmyra and Bennett, Caudill said.

A school bus carrying elementary students was rear-ended by a pickup truck on Highway 2 in Otoe...
A school bus carrying elementary students was rear-ended by a pickup truck on Highway 2 in Otoe County on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newton Police Department make human trafficking arrest
Newton Police Department makes arrest in human trafficking case
Mississippi man finds Tiktok fame, uses it to do good for others.
Your Barefoot Neighbor
Mississippi community raises money to help high schooler get new ride
The filming of a scene for "The Wolf"
“The Wolf” movie filming in Meridian
A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama

Latest News

Yellow caution tape surrounds a sinkhole in Leominster, Mass., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Parts...
Heavy rain brings flash flooding in parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island
Antonio Chauncey Ross.
Alabama football player arrested on sodomy charge
Horses compete the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday,...
Panel finds no single factor in horse deaths at Churchill Downs
Authorities give an update on the Pennsylvania escapee. (Source: WPVI/CNN)
Escaped killer stole gun from garage, authorities say
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
McCarthy directs House panel to open Biden impeachment inquiry