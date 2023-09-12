After a dry weekend, a few showers are possible this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Thankfully, showers are in our forecast this week. Our ground is very dry, and parts of our area are actually suffering from either a moderate or severe drought. Plus, to no surprise, there’s a wildfire danger, and much of our area sits under a burn ban. So, any rain we get is greatly needed.

Tuesday, spotty showers are possible during the heat of the afternoon. Everyone won’t get wet, but make sure to carry an umbrella so that you don’t get caught off guard if a shower finds you. Plan for a hot day with above average highs in the low-mid 90s.

Tuesday night into early Wednesday, a cold front crosses our area before it stalls near the coast. Yet, with the boundary remaining near us and its upper level energy providing lift, scattered showers are possible for our Hump Day. For now, it looks like Wednesday morning could be a bit more wet than the afternoon. Regardless, plan for a good chance that rain could find your area by Midweek. Highs will stay in the upper 80s due clouds, rain, and slightly cooler air moving in behind the front.

Spotty showers may linger in our forecast for the end of the week as the stalled boundary hangs out near us (along with its upper-level support remaining over the region). Highs will range between 87-91 degrees each day. Expect similar weather for your weekend as another disturbance moves into our area.

