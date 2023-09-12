Cooler weather arrives for Hump Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Instead of upper 90s for highs (like what we experienced on Tuesday), plan for a much cooler Wednesday courtesy clouds, rain cooled air, and simply being behind a cool front. Highs will stay in 80s for most areas. Periodic showers can be expected throughout the day, and some downpours are possible. However, there will be lots of dry moments as well. Severe weather isn’t expected, and rainfall estimates should be less than a half inch for most areas. Yet, any amount is helpful considering our ground is very dry.

A few more showers are possible Thursday, and hit & miss showers are also possible into the weekend. Highs will remain at or below average through early next week. For reference, average highs should be around 90 degrees for Meridian.

Tracking the Tropics

Hurricane Lee and Margot continue to spiral across the Atlantic Waters. Margot is of no threat to the U.S., but Lee could bring impacts to the Northeastern U.S. by the weekend. Regardless, indirect impacts will continue to be felt up and down the east coast in the form of deadly rip currents and high waves.

There’s another disturbance across the South Central Atlantic that is likely to develop in the coming days. It’s definitely one for the U.S. to watch considering forecast models are showing a trend of it moving farther west than we would like. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. The next name up is Nigel.

