Crestwood Elementary teachers, students celebrate W.I.G. Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Teachers and students at one elementary school were wigging out on Tuesday.

Crestwood Elementary School held its W.I.G. Day.

Faculty and students wore wigs for the occasion but W.I.G Day is also an acronym for wildly, important, goals.

The day is spent talking with students so they can create goals for the school year.

“We started W.I.G. day two years ago when we corporated Leader in Me where we want students just to be the best version of themselves and just to grow and find, you know, their inner strength, to do whatever they want to do and overcome whatever they want to overcome. So, we want every student here, Crestwood, would to be a leader,” said Deyantah Curry, a fourth-grade math teacher.

Meridian Public School District said celebrating W.I.G Day teaches students to practice the seven Habits of Highly Effective Students created by author Dr. Stephen R. Covey.

“For W.I.G. Day I want to work on science and math and how I do things about it and so I can get my questions right. And so, I can get good grades and higher grades and meet my goal,” said Sarah Barfield, a fifth-grade teacher.

The Seven Habits of Highly Effective Students include:

1. Be proactive.

2. Begin with the end.

3. Keep first thing first.

4. Think win-win.

5. Listen to understand.

6. Synergize.

7. Sharpen the saw.

Most schools in the Meridian Public School District celebrate W.I.G. Day at various times throughout the year.

