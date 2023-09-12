Crowds come together to take part in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dozens of members in our community came together to remember 9/11. News 11 was at the Memorial Stair Climb to remember the importance of this tragic event.

First responders, family members, and community leaders all came together to climb 110 flights of stairs in honor of the victims lost during the terrorist attacks of 9/11.

“We just need to always remember, we need to. This is a good event for us to always remember the events of 9/11,” said attendee, Tommy Brewer.

The attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and the plane crash in Pennsylvania were 22 years ago, and to this day, the effects of these attacks are still felt across the nation.

“I’ve been coming every year. I’m the chaplain for the Sheriff’s Department, and I am absolutely elated to be with first responders who show their courage at times like this. I think it’s because we need to constantly remember that we never know when we need to show courage and bravery and help someone else,” said attendee John Temple.

All of the money goes back to the first responders community.

“Because all our profits go to the first responders benevolence. We’ve had a firefighter use it in November of last year, after the climb, when he got burned, so everything stays local. Well, of course, we’re honored. And remember the ones in New York on 9/11, but I mean, we have local heroes that we need to support as well,” said organizer, Erin Barnes.

