Dignitaries break ground for Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s

Under the hot sun, officials grabbed shovels to bring in a new era for the store.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday, Buc-ee’s broke ground on its brand-new travel center in Harrison County.

Under the hot sun, officials grabbed shovels to bring in a new era for the store. Buc-ee’s owner Beaver Aplin says the new location will be 74,000 square feet with 120 fueling positions and hookups for electric vehicles.

Gulfport resident Cory Watts witnessed the groundbreaking. He and his family have visited Buc-ee’s stores in other states, but they are thrilled that one is taking shape close to home.

“They have great sandwiches, great breakfast sandwiches,” Watts said. “We’ll definitely have to limit ourselves so we don’t have the Buc-ee’s body build.”

He’s also happy to hear the new store will offer job opportunities.

“Maybe when I retire, I’ll work at Buc-ee’s part-time just to have something to do,” he said.

According to Aplin, the $50 million dollar store will bring at least 200 full-time jobs to South Mississippi.

“Job opportunities are one of the big reasons people get excited,” Aplin said. “We pay a great pay scale, a livable wage from the starting position all the way up to management.”

The first ever Buc-ee’s was founded in 1982. There are nearly 50 Buc-ee’s centers in the country.

Aplin says the economic impact of the new store will be a game changer.

“If you think about the number of people that we’ll employ right here in this area, and the pay scale and the tax place that will come as a part of this,” he said. “The economic opportunities in the form of jobs for the community are substantial.”

Developers expect the new Buc-ee’s to arrive in the spring of 2025.

