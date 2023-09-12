Family disputes cause of fire that killed 1-year-old

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A one-year-old was killed in a fire early Sunday morning on Clinton Circle.

Alone inside the house were five children ages 12 to an infant. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart says one-year-old Cyaire Henderson died in the fire.

Jackson Fire Department Assistant Chief Patrick Armon said the preliminary investigation indicates the fire started from a grill according to the burn pattern, but the case is still under investigation.

A loved one lives across the street from the house and said she had checked on the children at 11 o’clock to make sure they were asleep and safe.

The loved one blames the death of the one-year-old on what she said was illegal wiring at the rental house and the 45 minutes that she claims it took for the fire department on Clinton Boulevard to arrive.

Other residents said they made repeated calls to 911 to report the fire and could not understand the delay. Fire Engine 15 is less than half a mile away on Clinton Boulevard.

The loved one says an Entergy worker pointed out what they believe caused the fire: faulty wiring that led to a shed.

“It wasn’t a grill that set this house on fire. It was electricity that was set up incorrectly. That’s what set this house on fire,” she said. “If they had come when the first call came... they kept saying 10 minutes, 10 minutes, and nobody showed up. The one from Clinton came first. Why is that?”

Neighbor Aaron Aaron, 29, was outside getting ready to work on his car when he said he saw the flames at the left top corner of the house.

“When I went in there, I got one child out, but the second child I heard as I was crawling on the floor, and I didn’t... I couldn’t find him because of the smoke,” said Aaron.

The selfless neighbor rescued a seven-year-old boy.

The family has lost everything. The children include a 12-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy, and girls 8, 7, and 2. The 36 year old mother and father are searching for a new home. If you would like to help, call 601-566-3465.

