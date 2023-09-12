Family Night at the Ray Offers Family Fun & Community Engagement

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Meridian Public School District is giving parents and students alike a great opportunity to network, resource and have a night of fun.

The second annual “Family Night at the Ray” is scheduled for Thursday night at Ray Stadium. The event is free and open to families with students of any age at all MPSD schools.

Parents and students will get a chance to mingle with school leaders, learn about community assistance and enjoy several food vendors and games.

“The Meridian Public School District feels that it’s very important to create opportunities to engage with our families as well as the community members because we want to make sure we’re working with the whole child,” said Adrian Cross Phillips, Student Engagement Specialist with the MPSD.

“In order to do that we need to make sure they have access to other resources that are available to them, not only in the schools, but in the community.”

The Wildcat Wagon will also be on hand with free books. Family Night at the Ray goes from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

