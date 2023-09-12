Family Night at the Ray Offers Family Fun & Community Engagement

FAMILY NIGHT AT THE RAY SEPTEMBER 14
FAMILY NIGHT AT THE RAY SEPTEMBER 14(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Meridian Public School District is giving parents and students alike a great opportunity to network, resource and have a night of fun.

The second annual “Family Night at the Ray” is scheduled for Thursday night at Ray Stadium. The event is free and open to families with students of any age at all MPSD schools.

Parents and students will get a chance to mingle with school leaders, learn about community assistance and enjoy several food vendors and games.

“The Meridian Public School District feels that it’s very important to create opportunities to engage with our families as well as the community members because we want to make sure we’re working with the whole child,” said Adrian Cross Phillips, Student Engagement Specialist with the MPSD.

“In order to do that we need to make sure they have access to other resources that are available to them, not only in the schools, but in the community.”

The Wildcat Wagon will also be on hand with free books. Family Night at the Ray goes from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newton Police Department make human trafficking arrest
Newton Police Department makes arrest in human trafficking case
Mississippi man finds Tiktok fame, uses it to do good for others.
Your Barefoot Neighbor
The filming of a scene for "The Wolf"
“The Wolf” movie filming in Meridian
Mississippi community raises money to help high schooler get new ride
A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
Speaker McCarthy directs a House panel to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden
Five ex-MPD officers are charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death.
Federal grand jury indicts 5 ex-officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death
Jaqueline Benitez, who depends on California's SNAP benefits to help pay for food, shops for...
Child poverty in the US jumped and income declined in 2022 as coronavirus pandemic benefits ended
Artist renderings of van der Sloot’s federal arraignment
Joran van der Sloot granted second extension to prepare for trial