Hit or miss rainfall on the way to help with dry conditions

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! As a cold front is set to swing through, it will bring cloud cover and a small chance of rain into the forecast. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible as early as 3pm today lasting through the night. Very hit or miss downpours are expected, but keep rain gear handy. Any rain will help with the very dry conditions that keep us under a limited threat for wildfire danger today.

Highs are in the mid 90s once again today and this is the last of the 90s we can expect for the week. Once the front moves through highs are in the upper 80s of the rest of the week and rain sticks around in the forecast. Stay safe and have a terrific Tuesday.

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - September 12th, 2023
