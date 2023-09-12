Lauderdale County Extension Office hosts floral arrangement class

By Anna Williams
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -It’s the time of year that many people start decorating their homes for the fall.

Today the Lauderdale County Extension office hosted a floral arrangement class to welcome the fall season.

MSU Extension Specialist, Dr. Jim DelPrince, educated those in attendance on a different variety of flowers Mississippi has, as well as demonstrated how to use regional dried flowers to make a beautiful fall floral arrangement.

“In the state of Mississippi, we have a program called the Master Floral Designer and that’s one of the reasons why I’m here today to tell people a little bit more about our program,” said Dr. Jim DelPrince. “It’s a great program for people who want to learn more about floral design than just what you might get from YouTube or a book.”

For more information on the Master Floral Designer program and how you can be a part of it, be sure to visit msstate.edu .

