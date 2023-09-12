Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Ole Miss won a tough road contest, and Mississippi State survived an overtime win while Southern Mississippi lost over the weekend. Ole Miss (2-0 ) had to rally to take down the stubborn Green Wave of Tulane, 37-20. Jaxson Dart rose to the task at hand in the second half to lead the Rebel offense to a 27-3 run in the second half. Dart finished the afternoon with 267 yards and two scores. Dart was also the second leading rusher on the day for Ole Miss with 41 yards. Last year’s SEC freshman running back sensation Quinten Judkins was held to 48 yards on the day. The Rebels host Georgia Tech Saturday evening.

Mississippi State was forced into overtime but survived against the Arizona Wildcats, 31-24. The Bulldogs’ Woody Marks had his second straight 100-yard rushing game as he gained 123 yards on 24 carries on the evening. The Bulldogs rushed for 145 yards while quarterback Will Rogers passed for 162 yards and three touchdowns in the win. MSU (2-0) will host LSU this Saturday at 11 a.m.

Southern Mississippi really had no chance against a very talented Florida State team in the 66-13 loss. Hunter Dawkins, who writes for the Coast, reported that five touchdowns in the game were scored by natives of Mississippi. Golden Eagles running back Dreke Clark scored for USM while four scores came from Greenville native Trey Benson and Magee native Jarrian Jones. Benson ran for three of those four scores while Jones returned an interception 30 yards for an FSU touchdown. Southern Miss (1-1) will host Tulane this Saturday afternoon.

Belhaven rolled to another lopsided win as they won in Arkansas over Lyon College, 48-15. The Blazers (2-0) will have an open date this week. Delta State (2-0) won easily over Chowan College, 42-18, and will host Mississippi Valley this Saturday night. Valley (0-1) had an open date this past Saturday. Mississippi College (1-1) fell to Midwestern, 30-17, and will host West Georgia on Saturday night. Millsaps (0-2) was taken down by McCurry, 53-2, this past Saturday and will travel to Suwanee this week.

Jackson State (2-1) bounced back with a big road win over Southern University, 27-14. The Tigers will hit the road for the fourth time this season this Saturday as they head to Texas State. Alcorn fell on the road to Stephen F. Austin, 38-10, and will host McNeese State this Saturday night on the Reservation.

The Mississippi JUCO football season finally kicked off this past week. Co-Lin surprised No. 8 East Mississippi, 23-20, while Gulf Coast was impressive with a 49-14 win over No. 3 ranked Northwest. East Central, Holmes, Jones, Northeast and Southwest also won their opening week. This week’s featured game will have No. 6 Jones visiting East Mississippi.

The Aflac twins had opposite results this week as Deion Sanders won while his running mate Nick Saban suffered a setback in his own back yard. Coach Prime, as Sanders likes to be affectionately called, and his Colorado Buffaloes had an impressive home win as Sanders’s son Shedeur Sanders performed like a Heisman Trophy candidate with another great showing. Shedeur passed for 393 yards and two scores to lead the Buffaloes past Nebraska, 36-14. Saban and his Crimson Tide, on the other hand, lost to future SEC member Texas, 34-24. So much for the Aflac Duck and Gap Goat this week.

Jackson native Doug Shanks passed away this week. Shanks was a very successful baseball coach on the high school level and was head coach of Mississippi Valley for 14 years. Shanks was a statewide political figure and was instrumental in bringing the Jackson Mets AA baseball team to the capital city in the ‘70s.

The Biloxi Shuckers and Montgomery will battle in Biloxi this week for the Southern Division AA second half title in a six-game series that will end Sunday.

