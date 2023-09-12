Tate Reeves embraces “Tater Tot” nickname with new campaign merch

Democratic opponent Brandon Presley already has “Later, Tater!” merch for sale.
Tate Reeves' new "Tater Tot" merch, next to Brandon Presley's "Later, Tater!" merch released...
Tate Reeves' new "Tater Tot" merch, next to Brandon Presley's "Later, Tater!" merch released earlier this year.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday morning, Governor Tate Reeves’ campaign announced they are releasing limited edition “Tater Tot” merch. It’s a move to embrace a belittling, but often harmless nickname the governor’s opponents have used for years.

According to a press release, the merch is meant “for kids to celebrate the progress in Mississippi schools.”

“The Associated Press says: ‘Kids’ reading scores have soared in Mississippi ‘miracle’. Governor Tate Reeves secured the largest teacher pay raise in state history in his first term in office,” the press release read. “Now, Mississippians can celebrate by becoming an official Tater Tot!”

The front of the shirt features a cartoon tater tot with glasses, holding an American flag and a banner that reads “I’m a Tater Tot!” The back features the same image and text that reads “Tate gave my teacher the biggest pay raise.”

Tate Reeves' new "Tater Tot" merch.
Tate Reeves' new "Tater Tot" merch.

By donating $15 or more to the Reeves campaign at this link gets you a “Tater Tot” shirt.

This follows Democratic opponent Brandon Presley’s launch of “Later, Tater!” merchandise earlier this year, including buttons, shirts and stickers. A similar campaign donation to the Presley campaign gets you the “Later, Tater!” merch.

Mississippi Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley has “Later, Tater!” campaign...
Mississippi Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley has "Later, Tater!" campaign merchandise for sale, including buttons, shirts and stickers.

