29th Avenue rail crossing to be closed temporarily

The rail crossing at 29th Avenue/Martin Luther King Drive in Meridian will be closed for two...
The rail crossing at 29th Avenue/Martin Luther King Drive in Meridian will be closed for two days, starting Tuesday, Sept. 19.(Lisa Baird / Pixabay / stephswift)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The rail crossing at 29th Avenue/Martin Luther King Drive in Meridian will be closed for two days so improvements can be made, starting Tuesday, Sept. 19, according to Meridian Public Works Director David Hodge.

Drivers who normally use that north-south route will need to detour.

Hodge said 8th Street and Highway 19 can be used as alternate routes. He said signs will be in place to help interstate travelers know to use Exit 150.

