Anderson Fitness Center and The SPOT offer Adaptive Wellness Classes

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Anderson Fitness Center is teaming up with a local non-profit to provide fitness classes for those with special needs.

The SPOT is committed to bringing inclusion to every person, especially those who have developmental delays or special needs and their caregivers.

By partnering with Anderson Fitness Center, it’s helping this population of people have access to a gym and trainer that meets them on their level.

News 11 spoke with personal trainers, Miley Craven and Reva Coate.

“So these are our adaptive wellness classes and we’re offering them to special populations. We’re making the gym a place available to everyone. We’re using the studio here as we can have a sensory kind of sensitive area. So it’s not too loud, not too bright. And we’re offering group exercise classes that everybody can join in and have fun, modify exercises to their level. So we have people all different levels where they’re wheelchair down or they’re able to stand up,” said Craven.

“If you register for the classes, you could check out The SPOT page. They have a flyer on there. You call the front desk and you can ask to speak to Miley or Reva or leave a message there for members. It is $10 for the caregiver and for non-members it is $15,” said Reva.

For more information, you can call The SPOT at 601-207-0680.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.