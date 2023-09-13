Another cool and damp day for Thursday

Rain is likely Thursday Morning
Rain is likely Thursday Morning(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Upper-level waves of energy are dancing across our region, and it’s leading to an unsettled pattern. So, plan for a continuation of periodic showers for Thursday. However, your morning will be wetter than the afternoon.

Many of you will have to deal with light to moderate rain for your morning commutes and AM activities. Thankfully, severe weather isn’t expected, but rainfall estimates up to 1″ are possible (locally more if your area gets rounds of rain moving over the same areas). By the afternoon, the rain will gradually taper-off into spotty showers that’ll dwindle by dinner time for most areas. Highs will suffer due to cloud & rain cooled air, so plan on highs staying below the average into the low-mid 80s.

Friday, only isolated showers are expected. Highs will climb back to average...reaching around 90 degrees. It’ll be even hotter for Saturday with low 90s, but a cold front will be approaching the area. It’ll bring a few more showers back into our area by Saturday evening and early Sunday as it crosses. Behind the front, it’ll become less humid and some comfy mornings can be expected. You’ll have mornings ranging from upper 50s to low 60s between Monday AM and Wednesday AM.

Next week, make sure you also have sunglasses because lots of sunshine is expected. Highs most days will hover around 90 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies from gunshot wound in Meridian.
Woman found dead from gunshot wound
Mississippi man finds Tiktok fame, uses it to do good for others.
Your Barefoot Neighbor
Jeremy Lovell, 44, of Meridian, has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute...
Meridian man pleads guilty to federal drug charge
Antonio Chauncey Ross.
Alabama football player arrested on sodomy charge
FILE - Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mike Williams (19) celebrates with teammate Sammy Watkins...
Ex-NFL receiver Mike Williams dies 2 weeks after being injured in construction accident

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - September 13th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - September 13th, 2023
Fall countdown
Are you ready for the Fall season?
We're in the peak of Hurricane Season
Nigel could form soon
Periodic showers are also expected
Cooler weather arrives for Hump Day