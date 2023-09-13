Are you ready for the Fall season?

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! Highs are much cooler behind the cold front giving us a fall like feel over the next 7 days. Highs are in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s. The chance for much needed rain increases over the next couple of days.

Pack your rain gear before starting your morning commute there have already been rain showers over much of the area and on and off again downpours continue for the entire day.

Update on the Tropics:

We could see the next named system of the hurricane season over the weekend. So far 12 names have been marked off the list and the next one up is Nigel. Disturbance 1 has a 50% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 80% chance over the next 7 days. Tropical formation is looking very likely as we approach the weekend. No impacts expected to our area.

Hurricane Lee is set to bring tropical storm forced winds and heavy rain to Bermuda late tonight into early Thursday morning. The U.S. East Coast could see dangerous rip currents associated with Lee even though the storm is not moving directly inland over the U.S. impacts are still possible.

Hurricane Margot is not expected to impacts land at all. Margot will continue to meander in the Atlantic until it dissipates. Weakening of Margot is possible by early next week.

