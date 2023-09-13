Barbara McMillan Vinzant

Graveside service for Barbara Vinzant will be held Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Pine Forest Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Andy May officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Barbara Vinzant, age 73, of Collinsville passed away Monday, September 11, 2023, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include her husband of 47 years William “Pete” Vinzant; daughter, Misty Hatcher (Lucas); grandchildren, Ashlyn, Brinley, and William Hatcher; sister, Becky Wells (Tom), several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Hazel McMillan; brother, Don McMillan.

Pallbearers will be Austin Richardson, Lucas Hatcher, and the deacons from Pine Forest Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 13, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

