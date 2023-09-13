Chick-fil-A launches express drive-thru lane for mobile orders only

The fast-food chain hopes to add mobile thru lanes to more locations in 2024.
The fast-food chain hopes to add mobile thru lanes to more locations in 2024.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Chick-fil-A is making it quicker for customers to pick up mobile orders at more than 300 restaurants across the country.

According to the company, a new mobile order express drive-thru lane is being added to restaurants where it will optimize the experience for customers and make things more efficient for the restaurant.

“Our hope with mobile thru is to help guests experience the drive-thru quicker than ever before,” Chick-fil-A’s Julie Ledford said in a company blog. “By dedicating one of our lanes exclusively for mobile order pickup, we are creating an easier and more efficient experience for our guests on the go.”

To use mobile thru lanes, customers select “drive-thru express” on their mobile app, then visit their chosen restaurant.

Once there, customers can use the app to scan the QR code connected to the express lane and an employee will bring the order straight to their vehicle.

Chick-fil-A said test results showed the mobile express lanes allowed customers to receive their meals faster and “didn’t diminish the experience for traditional drive-thru customers.”

The fast-food chain hopes to add mobile thru lanes to more locations in 2024.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi man finds Tiktok fame, uses it to do good for others.
Your Barefoot Neighbor
Antonio Chauncey Ross.
Alabama football player arrested on sodomy charge
FILE - Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mike Williams (19) celebrates with teammate Sammy Watkins...
Ex-NFL receiver Mike Williams dies 2 weeks after being injured in construction accident
Woman dies from gunshot wound in Meridian.
Update: Woman dies from gunshot wound
Newton Police Department make human trafficking arrest
Newton Police Department makes arrest in human trafficking case

Latest News

Danelo Cavalcante, who was serving a life sentence for murder in a Pennsylvania prison when he...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania
Meridian Public Schools: Judge releases district from desegregation order and consent decree
Toledo Zoo welcomes a 165-pound newborn giraffe calf.
Toledo Zoo welcomes 165-pound newborn giraffe calf
Witness attorney Brandon Cammack, center, testifies during the impeachment trial for Texas...
Woman with whom Texas AG Ken Paxton is said to have had an affair expected to testify at impeachment
Taylor Swift accepts the award for video of the year for "Anti-Hero" during the MTV Video Music...
USA Today publisher hiring ‘Taylor Swift Reporter’