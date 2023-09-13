City of Meridian Arrest Report September 11, 2023
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|EDDIE BROWN JR
|1987
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|ALICIA F YATES
|1986
|HOMELESS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|LATORIA S HAILES
|1990
|HOMELESS
|TRESPASSING
|ANTONIO D COOK
|1999
|1318 19TH ST APT L6 MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|RICO S WILLIAMS
|1994
|2427 4TH AVE APT 20B MERIDIAN, MS
|LITTERING
|JOHNATHAN L PRICE
|1978
|15162 HWY 15S DECATUR, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|DEGHANDA L HOLT
|1977
|1925 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TRESPASSING
|LATORIA S HAILES
|1990
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM to September 11, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:06 AM on September 10, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4400 block of 40th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Residential Burglary
At 3:20 PM on September 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 800 block of 29th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:51 AM on September 10, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2100 block of 22nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
