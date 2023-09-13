City of Meridian Arrest Report September 11, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 6:06 AM on September 10, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4400 block of 40th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Residential Burglary

At 3:20 PM on September 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 800 block of 29th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 11:51 AM on September 10, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2100 block of 22nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.