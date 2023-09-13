City of Meridian Arrest Report September 11, 2023

Daily Docket 5
Daily Docket 5(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
EDDIE BROWN JR1987HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
ALICIA F YATES1986HOMELESSPUBLIC DRUNK
LATORIA S HAILES1990HOMELESSTRESPASSING
ANTONIO D COOK19991318 19TH ST APT L6 MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
EDDIE BROWN JR1987HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RICO S WILLIAMS19942427 4TH AVE APT 20B MERIDIAN, MSLITTERING
JOHNATHAN L PRICE197815162 HWY 15S DECATUR, MSSHOPLIFTING
DEGHANDA L HOLT19771925 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TRESPASSING
LATORIA S HAILES1990HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM to September 11, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:06 AM on September 10, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4400 block of 40th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Residential Burglary
At 3:20 PM on September 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 800 block of 29th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:51 AM on September 10, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2100 block of 22nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi man finds Tiktok fame, uses it to do good for others.
Your Barefoot Neighbor
Antonio Chauncey Ross.
Alabama football player arrested on sodomy charge
FILE - Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mike Williams (19) celebrates with teammate Sammy Watkins...
Ex-NFL receiver Mike Williams dies 2 weeks after being injured in construction accident
Woman dies from gunshot wound in Meridian.
Woman found dead from gunshot wound
Newton Police Department make human trafficking arrest
Newton Police Department makes arrest in human trafficking case

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 13, 2023
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 13, 2023
Docket 2
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 12, 2023
Daily Docket
Kemper County Arrest Report September 12, 2023
Jeremy Lovell, 44, of Meridian man has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute...
Meridian man pleads guilty to federal drug charge