City of Meridian Arrest Report September 12, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
DEANGELO JONES1995HOMELESSPUBLIC DRUNK
MARQELLOUS S OSBORNE19862015 MOSBY RD APT D4 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DAVID E WILKERSON19843510 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
DAVID K MOODY19862413 B ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
JEREMY SUMRALL19896232 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM to September 12, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

