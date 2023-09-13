City of Meridian Arrest Report September 12, 2023
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|DEANGELO JONES
|1995
|HOMELESS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|MARQELLOUS S OSBORNE
|1986
|2015 MOSBY RD APT D4 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|DAVID E WILKERSON
|1984
|3510 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|DAVID K MOODY
|1986
|2413 B ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|JEREMY SUMRALL
|1989
|6232 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM to September 12, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.
