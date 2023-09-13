City of Meridian Arrest Report September 13, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CURTIS D SCOTT19762608 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
INDECENT EXPOSURE
JAMES A RUSSELL1975387 CULLUM RD DEKALB, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER
TAMARCUS SMITH19959598 B SERTON RD LAUDERDALE, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ROXSANNE D WILLIAMS19902457 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 12, 2023 at 6:00 AM to September 13, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 11:40 AM on September 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4300 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 1:04 PM on September 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 200 block of 58th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

