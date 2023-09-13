City of Meridian Arrest Report September 13, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 11:40 AM on September 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4300 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

At 1:04 PM on September 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 200 block of 58th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.