East Ms Realtors donate $9,000 to MUTEH to help provide affordable housing for the homeless population

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A state-wide organization has recognized there is a growing homeless population in our community.

“We shape our homes, and then our homes shape us,” said Parker.

As a way to combat homelessness in Meridian, the Mississippi United to End Homelessness organization is working to provide affordable housing in the Queen City.

The East Mississippi Realtors saw what this organization was doing and wanted to help by donating 9,000 dollars in order to make this affordable housing a welcoming environment for people to live.

“We don’t buy homes. We usually get leases in their names. Most of it comes, we have a lot of federal funding. We have state funding that we get, and then a lot of that is regimented. It can only be spent a certain way. So funds like these help us get the towels, the blankets, the pillows, the things that actually make us want to stay and be at home and make it a warm place for us,” said Executive Director MUTEH, Ledger Parker.

This group does not only provide housing but also a way for people in these tough situations to get back on their feet.

“A lot of them need to go home, and other communities where they left, they need to get back there. So we’ll help them make that transition for them. But many of them have gotten stuck in homelessness, and we’ve got to get them into a place where we can get them into a house and then start to work and help them connect to employment, mental healthcare, healthcare, and other things to help get them stable in that housing,” said Parker.

MUTEH not only provides services for homeless people but to anyone who is close to losing their home.

For more information about the affordable housing offered in Meridian, you can contact the MUTEH organization at 601-960-0557.

