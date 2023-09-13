Graveside Services for Fred Wallace Jowers, Jr., 76, of McCalla will be held Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 2:30 P.M. at the Aimwell Cemetery in Marengo County. Visitation will be held at Bumpers Funeral Home on the same day from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M.

Mr. Jowers passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at his residence. He was born on June 5, 1947 in West Virginia to Fred W. Jowers, Sr. and Kathleen Blevins Jowers. Mr. Jowers was an avid outdoorsman especially deer and squirrel hunting. He was a generous, kind hearted man who was always there for you. He was the person you would go to when you needed help always full of wisdom and guidance.

He is survived by his beloved wife Betty Sue McBride Jowers; son, Raymond Jowers; daughters, Kimberly Draper (Todd) ; Michelle Knizley (Kevin); and Jan Arnold; sister, Vicki Parker; and eight grandchildren, Lila-Camille Knizley; Kellen Draper; Clayton Draper; Daniel McConnell; Caleb McConnell; Abby Arnold; Rebecca Jowers; and Sandra-Rose Jowers.

Pallbearers include Mark Gossett, Curtis Gates, Daniel McConnell, Caleb McConnell, Bubba Jowers, and Benjamin McBride.

Honorary Pallbearers include all Of Georgia Pacific Maintenance Workers.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

