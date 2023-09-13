LCSD Superintendent speaks out about CTE Bond

By Ross McLeod
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dr. John-Mark Cain attended the Meridian Rotary Club on Wednesday to educate the community on the opportunities the CTE facility will bring to the school district’s students.

LCSD believes this will be an investment that will benefit our local industries for decades to come. However, many people are still unsure if they should vote to approve the bond referendum on October 3.

“So we look at it as an investment in our community. We look at as an investment in our local industries and those that say we need workers, we need qualified workforce, we need young people to come in and learn what we’re doing. And so, it’s not only to attract outside economic interest to Meridian or Lauderdale County, but we’ve got to take care of the people that we’ve got. Here, those industries here that are looking for the next generation of workers,” said Dr. Cain.

To further educate the public on the bond referendum the school district will be hosting four community discussions:

  • Thursday, September 14 at the Northeast Middle School gym at 6 p.m.
  • Monday, September 18 at the Southeast Middle School Auditorium at 6 p.m.
  • Tuesday, September 26 at the Clarkdale High School gym at 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, September 28 at the West Lauderdale Elementary School gym at 6 p.m.

