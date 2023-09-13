MCC and Mississippi Blood Services host blood drive

By Christen Hyde
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local college is doing what it can to give back to the community.

Meridian Community College started its two-day blood drive with Mississippi Blood Services on September 13 and 14.

Faculty and students share why it is so important to donate blood.

“It is so important for us to host a blood job specifically on our campus. Our community is going through a drought right now. A lot of students, a lot of children and families, are having issues with receiving blood throughout our community. So, to be able to have that take place on our campus, I think it is a good way to be able to give back,” said Kelli Wallace, Director of Housing and Student Activities.

“I have O negative. So, I got encouraged at a young age to go ahead and start donating. So, it’s something I like to do as much as possible and help people out because I know that a lot of people need it,” said Leaf Gerteis, a student.

If you missed the blood drive today, you can stop by MCC’s Graham gymnasium to donate on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

