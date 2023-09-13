Meridian man pleads guilty to federal drug charge

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Jeremy Lovell, 44, of Meridian man has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in federal court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Court documents revealed Lovell was found in possession of approximately 630 grams of methamphetamine and two firearms May 3, 2022, during the execution of a search warrant at his home. Lovell had prior convictions for burglary of a commercial building and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and could not legally possess a gun.

Lovell will be sentenced Dec. 12, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms investigated the case as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program.

