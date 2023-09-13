Meridian Public Schools: Judge releases district from desegregation order and consent decree
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Public School District announced Wednesday that it has been released from a desegregation lawsuit dating to the 1960s and federal supervision from a consent decree that was agreed upon with the U.S. Department of Justice in March 2013. The consent decree was tied to allegations of racial discrimination in student discipline.
The ruling was signed Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate.
In the past 10 years, the district said it has implemented positive behavior interventions and supports (PBIS) as a vehicle to teach students about making better decisions, and in recent years, adopted Stephen Covey’s Leader In Me to help students identify leadership qualities that they possess.
Meridian Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter issued a statement:
